Critical Analysis: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) versus Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Ultra Clean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 10.30 -$12.04 million N/A N/A Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 0.93 -$9.40 million $0.91 27.11

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -791.48% -407.13% -181.74% Ultra Clean 1.74% 14.79% 6.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Summit Wireless Technologies and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 2 3 0 2.60

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.69%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company has a strategic partnership with THX Ltd. to develop wireless sound technology for gaming, Esports, and home entertainment. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. The company also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies. In addition, it offers fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units; process modules, which are the subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high level assemblies. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research industries. Ultra Clean Holding, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

