Critical Comparison: Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) & Drive Shack (OTCMKTS:DS)

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) and Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Drive Shack’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 132.58 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.29 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.38

Baristas Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Drive Shack.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Baristas Coffee and Drive Shack, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00

Drive Shack has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Drive Shack’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Risk & Volatility

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.26, suggesting that its stock price is 526% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drive Shack has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Drive Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75%

Summary

Baristas Coffee beats Drive Shack on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

