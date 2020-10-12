Critical Comparison: Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) vs. US Foods (OTCMKTS:USFD)

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) and Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares US Foods and Elamex SA de CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Foods $25.94 billion 0.21 $385.00 million $2.38 10.58 Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Elamex SA de CV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of US Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of US Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of Elamex SA de CV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares US Foods and Elamex SA de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Foods -0.11% 7.25% 2.15% Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for US Foods and Elamex SA de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Foods 0 3 6 0 2.67 Elamex SA de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Foods currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. Given US Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe US Foods is more favorable than Elamex SA de CV.

Volatility & Risk

US Foods has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elamex SA de CV has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Foods beats Elamex SA de CV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Elamex SA de CV Company Profile

Elamex SA de CV engages in candy manufacturing, and nut processing and packaging in the United States and Mexico. It produces sugar candies, such as starlight mints, orange slices, spice drops, jelly beans, and gummies. The company also processes packaged nuts, including pecans, walnuts, and almonds; and bulk foodservice items, such as sunflower seeds and trail mixes. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for food products; and warehousing and logistics services. Further, the company engages in real estate holdings in Mexico. It sells sugar candies through grocery, drug, mass merchant, food service, and convenience channels; and markets and distributes packaged nuts to foodservice and retail markets. The company serves restaurants, healthcare facilities, hotels, schools, and colleges. Elamex SA de CV was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas. It has operations in Mexico and the United States. The company has a distribution center in El Paso, Texas.

