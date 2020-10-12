Critical Comparison: Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) versus Baozun (OTCMKTS:BZUN)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Baozun alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Baozun and Safe-T Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 3 2 0 2.40 Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baozun currently has a consensus price target of $41.30, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Risk and Volatility

Baozun has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Safe-T Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 3.81% 11.73% 4.56% Safe-T Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baozun and Safe-T Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.05 billion 2.11 $40.52 million $0.68 52.28 Safe-T Group $88.38 million 0.00 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Safe-T Group.

Summary

Baozun beats Safe-T Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc. provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods and mother and baby; and insurance and automobiles categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Safe-T Group

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.