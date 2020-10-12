Critical Contrast: Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) and Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity National Financial and Argo Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Argo Group International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.00%. Argo Group International has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.04%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Financial 9.70% 19.57% 5.42% Argo Group International -8.23% -4.61% -0.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Argo Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Financial $7.93 billion 1.25 $1.06 billion $3.39 10.03 Argo Group International $1.97 billion 0.66 -$8.40 million ($0.90) -41.78

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Argo Group International pays out -137.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Argo Group International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Argo Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Argo Group International on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also provides technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it engages in real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; property catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess insurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. This segment distributes its products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

