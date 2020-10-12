Critical Contrast: Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) vs. Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group -9.07% -2.30% -1.95% Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55%

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Home Bistro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $67.14 million 1.70 -$4.87 million N/A N/A Home Bistro $10,000.00 2,283.60 -$1.17 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crimson Wine Group and Home Bistro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Home Bistro beats Crimson Wine Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It exports its products to 35 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

Home Bistro Company Profile

Gratitude Health, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

