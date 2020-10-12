Critical Contrast: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Toyota Motor (NASDAQ:TM)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

This table compares Toyota Motor and Nikola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $275.36 billion 0.68 $19.10 billion $13.42 9.82 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Volatility and Risk

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Toyota Motor and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 1 1 2 0 2.25 Nikola 1 2 2 0 2.20

Nikola has a consensus target price of $37.80, indicating a potential upside of 56.20%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 5.78% 7.41% 2.89% Nikola N/A -24.39% -13.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Nikola on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars under the Camry, REIZ, and Avensis names; luxury cars under the Lexus, Avalon, and Crown names; Century limousines; sports cars under the 86, Scion FR-S, RC coupe, and LC names; and sport-utility vehicles under the Sequoia, 4Runner, RAV4, Highlander, FJ Cruiser, and Land Cruiser names. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma and Tundra names; minivans under the Alphard, Vellfire, Noah/Voxy, Esquire, Calya, Estima, Sienta, and Sienna names; large, medium, and small trucks; and large, medium, small, and micro-buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and manufactures and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company engages in the information technology related businesses comprising operation of a Web portal for automobile information known as GAZOO.com. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.