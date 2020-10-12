Critical Contrast: Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) & Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yara International ASA and Royal Mail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 0 3 3 0 2.50 Royal Mail 2 3 3 0 2.13

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Royal Mail pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Yara International ASA pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Mail pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Yara International ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Royal Mail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 3.10% 10.26% 5.26% Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Mail has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yara International ASA and Royal Mail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $12.94 billion 0.81 $599.00 million $1.55 12.32 Royal Mail $13.79 billion 0.23 $204.70 million $0.41 15.65

Yara International ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Royal Mail. Yara International ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Mail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Royal Mail on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also sells phosphate- and potash-based fertilizers sourced from third parties, as well as delivers equipment and services to store or handle products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to farmers and co-operatives. The Industrial segment develops and sells urea, ammonia, phosphate, nitric acid, technical ammonium nitrate, and calcium nitrate for industrial applications within base chemicals, mining applications, animal nutrition, environmental solutions, and industrial nitrates. It also provides solution of reagents, technology, and service for NOx abatement for industrial plants, and transport at land and sea. The Production segment produces ammonia, fertilizers, and industrial products. It is also involved in the operation of phosphate mines; trade and shipping of ammonia; and sale of fertilizers. The company also provides logistics services; and operates customer service centers. It provides its products under the YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe comprising the GLS network that covers 36 European countries and nation states through wholly-owned and partner companies. Further, the company provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and other postal operators, as well as business to business, and business to consumer sectors. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

