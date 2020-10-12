Critical Review: NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) & New Jersey Mining (NYSE:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Jersey Mining and NovaGold Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Mining $6.12 million 6.26 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$27.76 million ($0.09) -126.67

New Jersey Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources.

Volatility and Risk

New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of New Jersey Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Mining and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Mining -7.65% -5.43% -4.18% NovaGold Resources N/A -27.06% -14.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Jersey Mining and NovaGold Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. The company focuses on mining and milling of ore from its 100% owned the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. New Jersey Mining Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

