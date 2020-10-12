Critical Review: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) versus Enable (NYSE:ENAB)

Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enable and Revolve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group $600.99 million 2.17 $35.67 million $0.62 30.24

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enable.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Enable shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enable and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 6.16% 26.98% 14.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enable and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 0 11 7 1 2.47

Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $20.76, suggesting a potential upside of 10.75%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Enable.

Risk & Volatility

Enable has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Enable on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enable Company Profile

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

