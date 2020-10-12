Critical Survey: Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and InMode (NYSE:INMD)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InMode and Electromed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.89%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Electromed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

InMode has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMode and Electromed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million 8.00 $61.15 million $1.60 24.44 Electromed $32.47 million 2.37 $4.16 million $0.47 19.00

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Electromed. Electromed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 31.76% 27.15% 22.95% Electromed 12.82% 14.48% 13.01%

Summary

InMode beats Electromed on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

