Critical Survey: Hurricane Energy (HRCXF) & Its Competitors

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS: HRCXF) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hurricane Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hurricane Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Hurricane Energy Competitors -26.71% -122.89% -5.60%

Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy’s competitors have a beta of 2.26, meaning that their average stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hurricane Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 1 5 0 0 1.83 Hurricane Energy Competitors 568 2090 2476 115 2.41

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 84.04%. Given Hurricane Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hurricane Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hurricane Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy $170.28 million N/A 5.00 Hurricane Energy Competitors $3.24 billion -$204.06 million 5.11

Hurricane Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hurricane Energy. Hurricane Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hurricane Energy competitors beat Hurricane Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick. Hurricane Energy plc has an estimated contingent resources of approximately 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

