CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CrossAmerica Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,625. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,202,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 370,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

