Crust (CRU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.83 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Crust has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $6.78 or 0.00058628 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003973 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 1,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 996,233 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.