CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoPort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CryoPort from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Get CryoPort alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.32.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CryoPort by 479.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,286 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CryoPort by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,825 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 135.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.