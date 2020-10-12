CSFB Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

CSFB started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

SBNY stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,236 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,309,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,302,000 after buying an additional 73,386 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,917,000 after buying an additional 67,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 794,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

