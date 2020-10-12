CSFB Begins Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $59.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. They set an underperform rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after buying an additional 235,286 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,761,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,229,000 after purchasing an additional 418,802 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 665,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.