CSFB Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Neutral

CSFB lowered shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HXL. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.05.

Shares of HXL opened at $37.02 on Friday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hexcel by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

