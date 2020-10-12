CSFB Raises Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $43.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective upped by CSFB from $27.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KURA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 430,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.29. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,419 shares of company stock valued at $17,444,348. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kura Oncology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.