CSFB Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

CSFB reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Main First Bank raised Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

