CSFB Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CSFB reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.32. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 719,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,110,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

