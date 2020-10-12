CSFB Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CSFB reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 719,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,110,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
