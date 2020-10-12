CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,698,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

