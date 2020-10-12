CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CONE. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.89.

CyrusOne stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 471.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $29,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 65.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

