Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of DADA opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.73. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

