Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.
DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
Dana stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 2.65.
In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $76,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
