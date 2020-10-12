Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 2.65.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $76,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.