Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Datadog alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. FBN Securities began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.94.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $9.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.79. 10,875,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,544. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion and a PE ratio of -5,589.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $114.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $3,720,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,257 shares in the company, valued at $43,078,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $14,143,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,118,423.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,746,263 shares of company stock worth $152,725,972 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datadog (DDOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.