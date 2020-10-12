DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) & TopBuild (OTCMKTS:BLD) Critical Comparison

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of TopBuild shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of TopBuild shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of DBM Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TopBuild has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBM Global has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TopBuild and DBM Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild 0 6 7 0 2.54 DBM Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

TopBuild presently has a consensus price target of $143.33, indicating a potential downside of 24.95%. Given TopBuild’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TopBuild is more favorable than DBM Global.

Profitability

This table compares TopBuild and DBM Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild 7.84% 17.34% 7.76% DBM Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TopBuild and DBM Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild $2.62 billion 2.41 $190.99 million $5.49 34.79 DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than DBM Global.

Summary

TopBuild beats DBM Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 175 installation branches located in 41 states, and 70 distribution centers in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About DBM Global

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems. It also manufactures joists and joist girders. The company provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise industrial, public works, bridges, healthcare, gaming and hospitality, convention centers, stadiums, mixed-use and retail, and transportation. It has operations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, and California. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

