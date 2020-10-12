DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DCC in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DCC from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.32. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.