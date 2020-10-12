DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00264565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.01473757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00157146 BTC.

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

