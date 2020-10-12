Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.86.

NASDAQ DCPH traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 295,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.74. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $143,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,262,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

