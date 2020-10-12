Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $201.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $201.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.03.

Shares of DE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,541. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average is $169.24. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $237.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

