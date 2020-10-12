(DEN) (DEN) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

(DEN) (NYSE: DEN) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare (DEN) to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of (DEN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of (DEN) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares (DEN) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio (DEN) $1.27 billion $216.96 million 42.03 (DEN) Competitors $8.54 billion $422.97 million 6.62

(DEN)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than (DEN). (DEN) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for (DEN) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (DEN) 0 0 2 0 3.00 (DEN) Competitors 2700 9925 13489 444 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 76.78%. Given (DEN)’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe (DEN) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares (DEN) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (DEN) -53.49% -46.09% -12.86% (DEN) Competitors -93.63% 42.67% -0.54%

Summary

(DEN) rivals beat (DEN) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About (DEN)

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

