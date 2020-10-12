Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Up 5%

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $43.65. Approximately 784,579 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 649,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 46,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.