Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Up 5%

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $43.65. Approximately 784,579 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 649,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.82.
In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 46,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
