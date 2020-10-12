Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 512.60 ($6.70) on Friday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 562.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 615.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55.

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa bought 90,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). In the last three months, insiders purchased 92,062 shares of company stock worth $51,016,770.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

