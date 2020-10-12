Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).
LON:EZJ opened at GBX 512.60 ($6.70) on Friday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 562.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 615.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
