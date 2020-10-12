Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bechtle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €145.70 ($171.41).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €177.10 ($208.35) on Friday. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12-month high of €179.40 ($211.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €167.47 and a 200 day moving average of €152.74.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

