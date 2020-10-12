Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.88 ($58.68).

EPA:ALO opened at €40.74 ($47.93) on Friday. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.67.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

