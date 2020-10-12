Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.94 ($55.23).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €48.18 ($56.68) on Friday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion and a PE ratio of -172.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €44.61 and a 200-day moving average of €36.50.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

