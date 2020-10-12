Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.96 ($47.01).

Shares of ETR DBAN opened at €34.50 ($40.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.02 million and a PE ratio of 56.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.77. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a twelve month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a twelve month high of €42.50 ($50.00).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

