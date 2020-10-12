Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,885. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.