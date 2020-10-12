DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DPHC traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. 6,122,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,403. DiamondPeak has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

DiamondPeak Company Profile

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

