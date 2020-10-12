DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ DPHC traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. 6,122,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,403. DiamondPeak has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.
DiamondPeak Company Profile
