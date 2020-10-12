Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 89,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,699. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $484.32 million, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,192.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 160,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Digi International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

