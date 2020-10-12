Digix Gold Token Price Hits $61.92 on Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $6.01 million and $9,179.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $61.92 or 0.00531251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00263306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00098798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01472402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00156809 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 100,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,987 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

