Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

DIOD stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Diodes has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $80,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $158,485.50. Insiders sold 463,810 shares of company stock worth $24,657,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,747,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diodes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 87.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 271,855 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.