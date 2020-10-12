Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,598. Diodes has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $49,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Soong sold 101,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $5,216,085.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 472,877 shares of company stock worth $25,140,053. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

