Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $90,915,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after buying an additional 2,141,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

