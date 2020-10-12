DNB Markets Lowers TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to Sell

DNB Markets downgraded shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske lowered TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of TGSGY stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

