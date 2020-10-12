Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.80.

DCI stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $700,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Donaldson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

