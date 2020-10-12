Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DORM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $92.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

