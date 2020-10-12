Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $92.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,968. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

