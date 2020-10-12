DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.81.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 29,572,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,934,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.